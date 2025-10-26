Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,904 Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $70,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $443,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $3,455,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $356,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Ralliant Stock Down 0.1%

Ralliant stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 64.82.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $503.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

