Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 20.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCSI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

