Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,672.31. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $976.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

