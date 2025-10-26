Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $607,220.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,875.80. The trade was a 69.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at $161,492,050.53. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

