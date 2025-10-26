Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 332,466 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,466 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $19.05.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

