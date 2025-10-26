Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $260.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $259.66 and last traded at $260.80, with a volume of 5215532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.08.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.