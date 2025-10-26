Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AS. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

NYSE:AS opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1,402.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 412,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amer Sports by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after buying an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth $6,032,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

