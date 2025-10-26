Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 2.9%

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.21 million, a PE ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.