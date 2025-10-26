Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMTB
Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 2.9%
Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amerant Bancorp
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.