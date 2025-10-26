Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

