American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Stake Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the airline’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $2,327,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 178.7% in the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,460 shares of the airline’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.78 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

