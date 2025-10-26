Analyzing ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) and Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN)

ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) and Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZJK Industrial and Broadwind Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZJK Industrial $37.81 million 4.55 $3.68 million N/A N/A Broadwind Energy $143.14 million 0.38 $1.15 million ($0.10) -23.90

Analyst Ratings

ZJK Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadwind Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZJK Industrial and Broadwind Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZJK Industrial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Broadwind Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Broadwind Energy has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.28%. Given Broadwind Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than ZJK Industrial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Broadwind Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Broadwind Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZJK Industrial and Broadwind Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZJK Industrial N/A N/A N/A Broadwind Energy -1.52% -3.71% -1.71%

Summary

Broadwind Energy beats ZJK Industrial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind, Inc. manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets. It offers steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Its Gearing segment provides gearing, gearboxes, and precision machined components to a range of customers in diverse markets, including surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, infrastructure, onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, marine, and other industrial markets. This segment also offers heat treat services for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer applications. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions for offering instrumentation and controls, valve assemblies, sensor devices, fuel system components, electrical junction boxes and wiring, energy storage services, and electromechanical devices; light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services; packaging solutions; and supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services for combined cycle natural gas turbine market. It sells its products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

