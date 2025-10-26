Andrew Magson Buys 185,185 Shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Magson purchased 185,185 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £14,814.80.
Hardide Stock Performance
LON HDD opened at GBX 8.10 on Friday. Hardide plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.22 and a 52-week high of GBX 9. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
About Hardide
