Andrew Magson Buys 185,185 Shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Magson purchased 185,185 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £14,814.80.

LON HDD opened at GBX 8.10 on Friday. Hardide plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.22 and a 52-week high of GBX 9. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

