APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.0952.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

Insider Activity at APi Group

Institutional Trading of APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $41,568,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at $688,254,885.60. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in APi Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 228,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in APi Group by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 130,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. APi Group has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.