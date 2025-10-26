Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

