Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.2222.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE RCUS opened at $17.32 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $36,803.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,719. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $568,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 214,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,191.60. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,702 shares of company stock worth $806,081 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 470,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 1,603,367 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 18.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

