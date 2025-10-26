Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,464,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after buying an additional 493,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,044,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.5%

APAM stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.