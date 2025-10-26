Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Asana Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The firm had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 458,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $6,873,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,082,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,216,554.06. This represents a 29.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 63,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $911,318.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,076,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,845.34. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,042,437 shares of company stock worth $42,519,991 and have sold 2,931,862 shares worth $44,078,381. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $93,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $555,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in Asana by 65.9% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 79,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Asana by 12.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

