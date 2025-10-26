aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATYR shares. Jones Trading downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 682,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $613,800.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,095,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,521.60. This represents a 165.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATYR. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $0.97 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

