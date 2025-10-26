Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.3636.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at Ball

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ball by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 4,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. Ball has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $65.06.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

