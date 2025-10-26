Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 6th.
Shares of Barclays stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Barclays has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $21.22.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
