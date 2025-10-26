Barings Bdc, Inc. $BBDC Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Bdc were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Barings Bdc alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth $2,878,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,691 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 293,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 43,616,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601,636 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings Bdc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Barings Bdc Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $939.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Barings Bdc Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.