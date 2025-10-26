Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.83. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Basf had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. Analysts predict that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

