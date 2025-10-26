Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) & Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Critical Comparison

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 3.36% 19.42% 3.96% Bassett Furniture Industries 2.35% 4.67% 2.33%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Leggett & Platt pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leggett & Platt and Bassett Furniture Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 1 4 0 0 1.80 Bassett Furniture Industries 0 2 0 1 2.67

Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Leggett & Platt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Bassett Furniture Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $4.38 billion 0.28 -$511.50 million $1.03 8.88 Bassett Furniture Industries $329.92 million 0.40 -$9.69 million $0.90 16.99

Bassett Furniture Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leggett & Platt. Leggett & Platt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bassett Furniture Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats Leggett & Platt on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leggett & Platt



Leggett & Platt, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire. The Specialized Products segment supplies titanium, nickel, and stainless-steel tubing for the aerospace industry, and serves the construction market with its hydraulic cylinders group. The Flooring, Furniture & Textile Products segment produces an extensive line of components and engineered systems for office, residential, and contract furniture manufacturers. The company was founded by J. P. Products and C. B. Platt in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, MO.

About Bassett Furniture Industries



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers. The company also distributes its products through multi-line furniture stores, including Bassett galleries or design centers, as well as sells online; and engages in wood and upholstery operations. In addition, it owns and leases land, retail store properties, warehouses, and distribution centers. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

