Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
BNTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $433.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.41. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 54.67, a quick ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
