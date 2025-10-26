Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

BNTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $433.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.41. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 54.67, a quick ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

