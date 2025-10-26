BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BHP Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,040.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.