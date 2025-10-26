Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Birchcliff Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

