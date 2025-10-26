Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $88.11 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 2040034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.29.

The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 8.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

