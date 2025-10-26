Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $219.63, but opened at $232.90. Boston Beer shares last traded at $232.91, with a volume of 49,670 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $537.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $250.65.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 137.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

