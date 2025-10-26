Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 274.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,425 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $641.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

