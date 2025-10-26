Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,911 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $136,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 39,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $738.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,951,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

