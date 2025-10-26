Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $153,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

