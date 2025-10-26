Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Raised by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

