CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $620.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. CACI International traded as high as $596.95 and last traded at $583.64, with a volume of 811927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $520.16.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CACI International

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,999,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

