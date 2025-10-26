Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KGI Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

