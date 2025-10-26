Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $82.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

