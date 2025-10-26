Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.3750.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after buying an additional 795,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $55,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,517,000 after buying an additional 452,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,711,000 after buying an additional 432,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,691,000 after buying an additional 428,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

