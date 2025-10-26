Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.5188.

Get Cemex alerts:

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Cemex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CX

Institutional Trading of Cemex

Cemex Trading Up 0.4%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Cemex by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cemex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cemex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cemex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cemex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CX opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cemex has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Cemex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.