Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.00. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 72.39% and a negative net margin of 18.43%.The business had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 760,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 114,431 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,062,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 375,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

