CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CG Oncology from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu purchased 1,515,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,983.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999,983. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $200,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $5,511,784. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,170 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,854,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 396,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 262,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGON opened at $43.67 on Friday. CG Oncology has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%. On average, analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

