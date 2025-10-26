Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,626 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197,833 shares of company stock valued at $594,106,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 455.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

