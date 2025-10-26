Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,721 shares in the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,903,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,424,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 273,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,127,000 after acquiring an additional 286,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PK opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.