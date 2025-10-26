Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. $HIVE

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 77,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 3,966.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.16 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

