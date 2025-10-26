Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TPG by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,225 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of TPG by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,529,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,669,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,619,000 after acquiring an additional 416,520 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 481,418 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

TPG Stock Up 1.2%

TPG stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $495.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.57 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,242.11%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

