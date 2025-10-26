Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $55,269,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.58.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,290 shares of company stock worth $4,307,220 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $177.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

