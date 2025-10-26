Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBRX shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

