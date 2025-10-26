Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,724 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOSE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

In other news, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $590,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 612,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,321.28. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,668 shares of company stock worth $3,027,014 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

