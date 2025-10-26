Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,782 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $131.14 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

