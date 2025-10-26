Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,873 Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after buying an additional 410,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,444,000 after purchasing an additional 213,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $119.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,225 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.