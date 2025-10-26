Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,228 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

