Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,665 VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,049,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,385 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.24 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

